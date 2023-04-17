ABC

“Extra” visited Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the first day of “Live with Kelly and Mark”! They dished on having daughter Lola there for the occasion and joked about if anything from their personal life will be off limits for TV.

Kelly and Mark also spoke about their upcoming 27th wedding anniversary!

"It's surreal. It's surreal. It's very permanent,” Mark said with a laugh. “It feels so good. I saw the billboard out front, the signage inside, and I couldn't be happier."

They didn’t have to do too much homework for their first day, since they know each other so well.

Ripa said, "The beauty of our show is not preparing too much. Not overthinking it. It really allows for two people to be in the moment and actually live out their experiences."

In the past they’ve been known to share… or overshare about their sex lives, so just how personal will they get as co-hosts?

Mark insisted, “There will definitely be lines drawn,” and Kelly added, “I’ll figure out what the lines are in real time on the air.”

Consuelos went on, “That's the exciting part. I think they'll change from day to day. There will be different lines in the sand. I don't know. We'll use good judgement.”

Kelly revealed they can “read each other without saying a word,” Mark smiled and said, “I know the look.”

Their daughter Lola was in the audience to show her support for Mark’s first day.

He said, “I’m so glad that Lola showed up today. It was early for her.”

Mark and Kelly have something else to celebrate — landing the cover of People magazine! They looked loved-up for the pictures, and they have a fun way to repurpose them.

Consuelos said, "I love those photo shoots because we get our Christmas cards done."

As for their anniversary, they aren’t planning any big gifts like jewelry.

Kelly said, “When you are married such a long time, we don’t celebrate like that. We do nice gestures for each other… like folding the laundry.”

Mark added, “Or emptying the dishwasher.”