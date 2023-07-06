See Jenny McCarthy & Carmen Electra’s Sexy New SKIMS Campaign

SKIMS

It’s hot girl summer at SKIMS, thanks to Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra!

The ‘90s icons are the latest celebs to model for the brand founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede.

Check out the pics of Jenny, 50, and Carmen, 51, washing cars and eating ice cream as they model SKIMS swimwear like the Triangle Top and Dipped Tie Bikini, Scoop Neck One Piece, and more.

“I couldn't be more excited to be a part of SKIMS' latest campaign,” Jenny said in a statement. “The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing! It felt like we were back in the 90s, and years later we're still having fun!”

Carmen added, “Being reunited with Jenny for this SKIMS campaign was such a dream. Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!”

This isn’t the first time SKIMS has reunited sexy icons. Last year, the brand enlisted the help of supermodels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel to help promote the Fits Everybody Underwear.