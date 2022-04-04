Kim Kardashian Enlists Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks & Others for Sexy SKIMS Campaign

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is bringing the sexy with her SKIMS Icons campaign!

The reality star enlisted the help of supermodels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel to help promote her brand’s Fits Everybody Underwear.

Kim appears alongside legendary beauties in the campaign, and she confessed on Instagram, “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

Skims/Greg Swales

Heidi, 48, shared pics, too, telling followers she had a “blast” at the photo shoot, adding, “It has been a while since we were all together so it was so special to be reunited. Thank you @kimkardashian for making it happen. 🖤”

Tyra, 48, said she was “intrigued” when Kim called her about the campaign. She admitted, “I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before!”

Skims/Sandy Kim

Alessandra, 40, shared, “What an amazing time reuniting with my girls and shooting the new @skims campaign,” while Candice, 33, teased, “The posse you never knew you needed…💕” alongside a shot of all the women posing with Kardashian.

Back in 2019, Kim opened up to “Extra’s” Renee Bargh about SKIMS and how invested she is in the designs.