Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb. Sisters' Loses Husband Caleb Willingham at Age 40

Tammy Slaton of "1000-Lb. Sisters" is experiencing the tragedy of her life, losing husband Caleb Willingham at age 40.

She told People magazine exclusively, “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

The couple was reportedly estranged at the time of his passing.

Slaton, 36, had just shared images of her recent 300-lb. weight loss.

TLC wrote, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Tammy and Caleb met and wed at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, last year.