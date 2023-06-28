Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tammy Slaton, 36, is giving fans on Instagram a glimpse at her weight loss.

The “1000-Lb. Sisters” star shared a full-length mirror selfie on Tuesday, while posing in a white floral maxidress.

DailyMail.com reports Slaton has shed more than 300 lbs. since starting her weight loss journey, which included bariatric surgery in December 2022.

“1000-Lb. Best Friends” star Vanessa Cross praised her in the comments, writing, “GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!”

Prior to the surgery, Slaton had some serious health issues. At one point she was even placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. According to DailyMail.com she weighed 717 lbs. at the time.

The reality star dropped nearly 200 lbs. just to qualify for the bariatric operation.

She told People magazine in May, “I wised up and got my surgery. I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

Tammy continued, “Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”