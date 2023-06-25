Migos Shocker: Quavo & Offset Perform Together at BET Awards in Honor of Takeoff

Getty Images

Nobody was anticipating the BET Awards to offer a surprise reunion performance between Quavo and Offset — but that's just what stunned viewers got Sunday night!

Some thought the two may never share a stage again after the murder of Migos' Takeoff, but the surviving group members strolled onto the stage from amid shadows, standing before a picture of the Space Shuttle.

Before launching into a rendition of "Bad & Boujee," and to confirm what the audience was seeing, "Doin' this for Take!" was shouted out. Then, the Space Shuttle appeared to take off, with a picture of Takeoff in its place.

The only time Quavo and Offset acknowledged the screaming crowd was to shout out, "Take!"

Variety reports both men were in Paris as recently as two days prior, giving zero hints about the performance that was to come.

In May, Offset was emotional about Takeoff's killing — he was a bystander in a bowling-alley shooting in Houston in November of 2022 — and Quavo expressed his doubts about the group reforming in the song "Greatness" with the lines: "Don't ask about the group / He gone, we gone."

On social media, both performers chalked up the reunion to their desire to honor Takeoff.

Offset wrote, "This sh*t bigger than me," while Quavo wrote simply, "For the Rocket," using Takeoff's nickname.