Monique and Chris Samuels are going their separate ways.

People magazine reports the former Housewife has filed divorce documents with the Montgomery County Family Court to end her marriage to the NFL star.

According to the outlet, Monique first filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14, followed by an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15.

The former couple, who share three children together, have a hearing scheduled for June 21.

Chris and Monique were married in 2012. They first opened up their lives to the public when Monique joined the popular Bravo franchise in 2017. A year later, Monique revealed on the show that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Last October, Monique denied there was any truth to the reports that she and the former Washington Redskins (now called Washington Commanders) player were separating.

“Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No, we're not getting a divorce," the reality TV star said in an October 17 YouTube video while sitting next to Chris. "Are Chris and I going our separate ways? Absolutely not."

She went on to explain that they were working on their marriage and that it was a “process.”

"The process that we were going through in order to fix our marriage [was] by working on our personal issues. We wanted to take a step back and focus on ourselves,” Monique said. “If I'm not good, I'm not good for him or my children. If he's not good, he's not good for himself, me or the children."

The reality TV star acknowledged some of the issues she and Chris faced that were evident during the first season of “Love & Marriage: D.C.”

“It's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched “Love & Marriage: D.C.” last year, y'all saw the arguments, y'all saw everything that was going on.”

Monique — who starred on four seasons of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” — noted that despite their problems, their relationship was far from over.