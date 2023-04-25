Getty

Kenya Moore is back for Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to Moore, who spilled all the tea!

Moore is “11 seasons in” and praying a lot to deal with all the drama. When asked what she says when she prays, she answered, “Please protect me, please give me patience, please don't let me snatch a b*tch.”

The now-single Kenya is ready to dip her toes back in the dating pool, so what’s she looking for in a man?

She answered, “Someone who is handsome. Kind is number one. Funny, easygoing… I just want a good person.”

Moore has even joined a dating app. Her dating profile highlights her love of laughter, fun, and not taking herself too seriously. She added, “I’m at a point where I’m losing my inhibitions. I’m becoming more free.”

Kenya said she is “absolutely” open to getting married again, saying, “I love the institution of marriage.”

While she wants a partner who is there for her, Kenya isn’t taking any advice from her “RHOA” castmates. She pointed out, “Most of their relationships are in shambles so I think I’m gonna stick it out on my own.”

Moore was previously married to Marc Daly for two years, but they split in 2019.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” documented their divorce, which she admitted was “really painful.” She commented, “I think the audience walked with me during my journey where they saw that I really wanted a family. Holding out for Mr. Right, taking well into my 40s to find the love of my life, and then to have it fall apart before everyone’s eyes.”

Despite the divorce, Moore is “thriving.” She noted, “I have a child from that relationship, and I feel like that is where God wanted me to be.”

Kenya and Marc share daughter Brooklyn, 4, who is “doing amazing.”

Kenya explained, “She doesn’t know any different… She’s 4, and that’s all she knows is we have not been together since she’s been, you know, a person who can speak. She loves her dad, and she loves her mommy, and that’s all she knows.”

Brooklyn has even been featured in a confessional interview that Kenya’s done on the show.

Of working with Brooklyn, Kenya said, “It’s fun! She was all smiles. She loves being with Mommy at any capacity. I take her with me, no matter where I go, most of the time. She loves just being with her mom and emulating the things that I do, and hopefully one of the things she picks up is being a boss baby. Hopefully, I can show her what it’s like to be a CEO and a single mom working and that experience rubs off on her.”

While Kenya and Marc are keeping it amicable for their daughter, she regrets not getting a prenup!

Kenya commented, “I fight girls all day long on TV, but in my romantic life, I don’t like to fight… I think communication is key, but when you have a breakdown in communication, you can lean on the legal documents. That’s something that I always recommend, and I didn’t take my own advice.”

On this season of “RHOA,” Kenya’s friend Drew is also going through a divorce. As for how Drew is doing, Kenya dished, “She’s gonna be okay. She’s got me as a friend, and I can tell her all about what’s to come and I can be that shoulder she can cry on, and she can really just be honest with me. And part of that is the healing process, being able to just let everything go out and go through the steps of those feelings that you’re gonna feel.”

Kenya admitted that the transition will be “very hard,” but it’s necessary to get through all the emotions to “get to the other side.”