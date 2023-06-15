John Boyega’s Message to ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Co-star Jamie Foxx Amid Recovery (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Freddy Lomelí was in Miami for the opening night of the American Black Film Festival where Jamie’s Foxx’s newest film, “They Cloned Tyrone” premiered.

Jamie is still recovering from a medical emergence while his co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris talked about missing the actor.

“They Cloned Tyrone” is a conspiracy thriller set in the Nixon era. John stars as drug dealer Fontaine, who is caught up in a fatal battle. Jamie is a pimp named Slick Charles, and Teyonah plays hooker Yo-Yo. They become an unlikely team to stumble upon an undercover cloning operation.

John Boyega sharing his feelings about working with Jamie, “I think Jamie Foxx has been doing it since the earliest days. I was really enticed by him on how much he's been able to diversify his skillset. You know, a singer, a producer, an actor, a businessman, coming from my position growing up, you look at that and go, ‘I would love to embody just 2% of that.’”

He added, “He's a huge inspiration and we miss him a lot.” Looking at the camera, he had this message for Jamie: “We miss you man.”

Freddie asked, “Did he give you the blessing before the premiere here at the American Black Film Festival? Or has there not been much contact? Boyega said, “No, nobody's spoken to Jamie. So we'll see him when we see him and we wish him all the good health and make sure that he just recovers in the right way.”

Speaking of his role, John said, “It was very nuanced. I mean you're playing a clone, you're playing multiple different types of characters so there was a lot of studying going into it but I was supported so well by Teyonah Parris, Jamie, Juel [Taylor], our director, so it was really a fun time. They made hard work smooth and easy.”

Teyonah said she first met Jamie on set, “Our first time together WAS on set… so that was very exhilarating.”

The actress added, “Jamie is just such an extraordinary human, not only an extraordinary talent, and it really was a privilege and an honor to work alongside him.”

Gushing over working with him, she said, “He's so dope and he’s so generous as an actor so I loved working with him.”

Parris shared, “He would give me jokes because my character is someone who could go toe to toe with your character but Jamie can go off the top very easily. I was like, ‘You know what? I need something!’ And he was so generous to sometimes give me jokes for my character to crack on his. So I was like that is a generous and dope actor and human. I just love him. He's been great.”

As for the movie she said, “You have comedy, satire, sci-fi, all of these things that we got to put together and kind of create something that doesn't exist.”