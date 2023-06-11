Jennifer Lawrence Says 'Birth' Pushed Her Out of Her Comfort Zone, Talks 'No Hard Feelings'

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in “No Hard Feelings,” a laugh-out-loud R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky. She and co-star Andrew Barth Feldman spoke with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario about the highly anticipated movie.

Jennifer plays Maddie, a young woman who thinks she’s found the answer to all her financial troubles after coming across an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted, college-bound 19-year-old son, Percy, who is played by Andrew, and bring him out of his shell.

Jennifer and Andrew told "Extra" they had a ball together on-screen and off!

Tommy asked, “How did you keep a straight face filming this movie?”

“We didn’t!" Jennifer admitted. "Andrew is one of my dearest dearest friends now. I mean, we clicked from day one. So, that made the experience wonderful."

Andrew added, ”I can't think of a time we were not having fun.”

“I can't either," Jen said, "I mean, we were just laughing. And Gene also is, was the head writer on 'The Office' so just throws out alternate lines, and just thinks of them immediately. And they're just so overwhelmingly funny."

Jennifer, an Academy Award-winning actress taking on her first comedy, said, "It was the funniest script I've ever read... I've always been open to doing a comedy. I've read plenty. This was my first one.”

“Both of your characters throughout this movie," Tommy said, "they go through things that push them outside of their comfort zone... I'm curious to know, in your own lives over the last couple of years, can you remember a time when you were pushed out of your comfort zone? And you were happy that you were?”

Jen, who welcomed her first child in 2022 — a boy named Cy with husband Cooke Maroney — shared, “Birth.”

Andrew, smiling, said, “Me, too. When Jen birthed me, that was a big one going out of my comfort zone."

Tommy pointed out one part of the film involves Jennifer's character trying to give Andrew's character street cred. "So is there a phase that you guys have both gone through in your lives where you look back and you're like, 'Oh, that was kind of not my coolest phase?'”

“Yeah, I mean, like, what? How much time? How many decades do you want?” Jennifer quipped. “I was on camera for my early 20s — if I could just carve out any interviews of me from like, 21." She also thought 25 was a particularly uncool age for her.

Andrew said, “I think the least cool is, like, when I was, like, trying to be cool. Like when I was, like, in middle school... I really tried to get, like, Bieber or Zac Efron hair going and was trying to take myself really seriously.”

The movie is also about taking a job out of necessity — did that ring any bells for Jennifer and Andrew?

Jennifer said, “Oh, I mean, we both became actors so young."

Andrew added, “Yeah. So, acting? Yeah. I think literally the answer."

Both were also camp counselors!

Jennifer remembered, “I was a really, really good counselor. And I always had to put the ... kids' sunblock on for them because the boys felt uncomfortable putting sunblock on a bunch of kids. So I had to put sunblock on my group and another 50 kids, because I learned how to do it extremely fast.”