Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Son’s Name, Talks About Past Miscarriages

Jennifer Lawrence is gracing the cover of Vogue’s October 2022 issue!

Tina Barney/Vogue

In the issue, Lawrence shared her son’s name, as well as giving her views about motherhood and politics.

Earlier this year, Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a baby boy, who they named Cy after one of his favorite musicians, Cy Twombly.

She gushed, “I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, ‘I love you so much it’s impossible.’”

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood," Jennifer admitted. "Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving."

She recalled, "I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”

Once Cy was born, it changed everything for JLaw! She said, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’… My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about."

Of her son's major milestones in life, Jennifer said, "He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps?”

Lawrence also revealed that she became pregnant in her early 20s and was planning to get an abortion before she “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal.”

While filming “Don’t Look Up,” Jennifer suffered another miscarriage.

Referencing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she noted, “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: ‘What if I was forced to do this?’”

Lawrence also opened up about her fractured relationship with her family, due to politics.

She commented, “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different. I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f**k with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise,” Lawrence went on. “And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.’ I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”