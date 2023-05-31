Who Is Al Pacino’s Pregnant GF Noor Alfallah? Her Star-Studded Dating History

Instagram

Film producer Noor Alfallah is in the spotlight after news broke she’s expecting a child with 83-year-old Al Pacino!

The two were first linked in April 2022, and are a whopping 53 years apart in age.

Looking back at her relationship history, DailyMail.com reports the 29-year-old has been linked to more than one older A-lister.

Noor dated Rolling Stone rocker Mick Jagger in 2017 when he was 74 and she was 22.

After the split, she told Hello magazine that “people made comments” about their age gap, but it “didn’t matter” to her.

“The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels,” she said. “It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”

In 2018, Noor was linked to director Eli Roth, now 51, and also dated billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, now 61. Alfallah and Berggruen hit the red carpet together more than once, and she posted photos with him on Instagram.

In August 2019, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Nicolas! My bestie for life! Thank you for being such a wonderful, sweet, and loyal friend! Wishing you many more to come! Next year 🎉🎂🇫🇷👌🏼.”

Daily Mail also reports Noor was rumored to be seeing Clint Eastwood, now 91, in 2019. She, however, claimed they were just friends.

Looking at her Instagram account, she certainly seems to hang with some high-profile celebs, including producer Brian Grazer and his wife Veronica, as well as fashion designer Jean Pigozzi.

According to the New York Post, Alfallah grew up in a wealthy family in L.A. She studied at the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts and later got her masters at UCLA.

Now, DailyMail.com says she is the VP of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, where she’s reportedly developing two feature films. Noor and her sister Remi also signed a “pod”-producing deal (production overall deal) with Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment in 2021.

Remi was in the news in 2013 when she was linked to Michael Jackson’s son Prince, now 26, while they both attended the elite Buckley School in Sherman Oaks.