Al Pacino, 82, & GF Noor Alfallah, 29, Expecting Baby

Backgrid

Al Pacino is going to be a dad again at 82, "Extra" can confirm.

The 82-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting their first child together. Sources tell the TMZ she's eight months pregnant.

The pair were first linked in April 2022, when they were pictured out to dinner together.

Pacino is also dad to Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Al’s baby news comes weeks after his frequent co-star Robert DeNiro, 79, revealed he had just welcomed a baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

De Niro spoke with “Extra” about the newest addition to his family.

“I’m okay with it,” Robert said when asked if he was excited about becoming a father for the seventh time. “I’m good with it,” the actor said, smiling.