Getty Images

Mike Tyson is speaking out about Jamie Foxx’s health issues.

While appearing on the “PBD Podcast,” the former boxer claims he heard that Foxx suffered a stroke.

“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke,” Tyson said on May 16, adding he wasn’t sure if it was true. “I have no idea what happened to him.”

As for why Jamie’s family hasn’t spoken out about it, Mike said, “If we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know.”

The 56-year-old athlete also shared, “Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die.”

Foxx, 55, was set to play Tyson in a biopic series, but the project could be in limbo.

Mike said, “Well, it was a possibility. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility. Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] ‘Benjamin Button.’ They were going to make him look younger.”

Back in 2020, Foxx told “Extra” of the project, “I’ve known Mike for a long time. I told him I want to immortalize him and I told him, ‘I’m gonna look so much like you that when I walk in your house, your kids going to be like, ‘Daddy’s home.’”

Foxx’s medical condition first came to light in mid-April when his daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Weeks later she gave an update, revealing he was out of the hospital and even playing pickleball!

Afterward, TMZ reported the Oscar winner was on his path to recovery, but at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago.