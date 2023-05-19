Getty Images

Jessie J is “flying high in love” after welcoming her baby boy.

The singer, who previously suffered a miscarriage, announced her son’s arrival on her Instagram Story.

“A week ago my whole life changed,” she wrote. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable [and] I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true [and] he is my whole 🌍.”

Instagram

She continued, “He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful.”

Jessie J announced her pregnancy in January. Along with posting a series of photos of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this….”

“Please be gentle with me 🫂,” Jessie added. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️.”

Jessie had her song “Sunflower” playing in the background of the post.

The happy news comes more than a year after she suffered a miscarriage.

In November 2021, she told her Instagram followers, “💔Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'.”

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” Jessie continued. “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."