Celebrity News January 06, 2023
Jessie J Is Pregnant After Miscarriage — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Singer Jessie J, 34, has a bun in the oven!
On Friday, Jessie announced that she is expecting her first child.
Along with a series of photos of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this….”
“Please be gentle with me 🫂,” Jessie added. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻♂️.”
Jessie had her song “Sunflower” playing in the background of the post.
The happy news comes more than a year after she suffered a miscarriage.
In November 2021, she told her Instagram followers, “💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'.”
“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” Jessie continued. “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."
While she was “still in shock,” she noted, “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”