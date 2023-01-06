Jessie J Is Pregnant After Miscarriage — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Instagram

Singer Jessie J, 34, has a bun in the oven!

On Friday, Jessie announced that she is expecting her first child.

Along with a series of photos of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this….”

Instagram

“Please be gentle with me 🫂,” Jessie added. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️.”

Jessie had her song “Sunflower” playing in the background of the post.

Instagram

The happy news comes more than a year after she suffered a miscarriage.

In November 2021, she told her Instagram followers, “💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'.”

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” Jessie continued. “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."