Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ with Paparazzi

Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland were reportedly chased down by “relentless” paparazzi following an NYC event on Tuesday night.

Harry’s spokesperson told Reuters it was a “near catastrophic car chase” that went on for hours following an awards ceremony.

The spokesperson continued, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesperson added. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

According to TMZ, Harry, Meghan and Doria were in an SUV followed by police. At one point, they tried to outsmart the paparazzi by having Harry, Meghan and Doria quickly jump into a taxi, while the police tried to trick the photographers into chasing them in the opposite direction.

Sources tell the site the paparazzi were following the royals in about six blacked-out vehicles as they allegedly drove on sidewalks, in the wrong direction on one-way streets, and ran red lights.

The scary incident eerily parallels what happened to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash involving paparazzi.

The Tuesday evening event marked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first public event since King Charles III’s coronation.

Getty Images

Markle attended the Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power with Harry and Doria by her side.

Meghan was among the women to receive a Vision Award for her global advocacy work empowering women and girls.

Co-founding “mother” of the foundation, Gloria Steinem, presented Markle with the award.

The Duchess of Sussex thanked Steinem in her speech "for the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humor and for your incredible friendship."

She also spoke about the influence Ms. magazine had on her as a child. "As a young girl, I would come home, I'd settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray with dinner and I would turn on my evening ritual: “Jeopardy!” And I'd glance at the coffee table, where I'd see an array of things: it could be the cat's collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in — and some magazines. The magazines said Ms. on them."

Meghan recalled, "I remember them vividly because the pictures were different. There was diversity that I hadn't seen as often, both of color and of age and the names were different. There were congresswomen, there were astronauts and the topics were different — from mothering to being a working mom to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from and matters of equity.

"I was too young at the time to know what most of it meant," but, she said, "the significance of these magazines was important."

Markle explained that seeing these magazines “signaled to me that there was just so much more than the dolled-up covers and the images that you would see on the grocery store covers."

She added, "It signaled to me that substance mattered.”

Looking back, Meghan explained, “I can now connect the dots in a much better way to understand how I became a young feminist and evolved into a grown activist.”