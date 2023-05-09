Getty Images

From the U.K. to the U.S., the headlines blare: The royal family is “wondering why Prince Harry bothered to come” at all to King Charles III’s coronation. Harry reportedly did visit Buckingham Palace during his 28 hours in London, but The Telegraph reports he slipped in and out without seeing his family.

That means there was no secret meeting with Charles, no kumbaya sit-down with Prince William, no chance to mend the fractured relationship in his first family visit following his worldwide media blitz.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Charlie Lankston of the Daily Mail, asking if Harry should have bothered going.

She replied, “I mean, it’s all very bizarre... This strange 30-minute visit to Buckingham Palace for logistical reasons. I don’t really understand it at all, and if he was going to go to Buckingham Palace, why didn’t he hang around and spend some time with his family?”

Lankston continued, “Instead he flew back to L.A., back to his wife, back to his children, which I understand, but to be honest… I don’t think there’s a huge amount of difference between landing in L.A. at 6:30 p.m. at night then waiting and going a little bit later.”

The royal rift between Harry and his family intensified after the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” and Harry’s memoir “Spare.” Billy wondered of Harry, ”I don’t know what it is that he actually wants.”

Charlie commented, “Harry and Meghan truly believe that they are entitled to share their side of the story. I don’t think they fully comprehend how hurtful and damaging their actions have been.”

As for King Charles and wife Queen Camilla, Lankston said they “are taking a few days to rest to kind of recoup after everything… a few days at Sandringham, which is one of Charles’ absolute favorite places. Much like his mother, he sees it very much as being an oasis, a kind of escape from all of the craziness that is involved in being the monarch of a country.”