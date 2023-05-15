Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Say He Scares Their Dates! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone is preparing for his reality-TV debut on “The Family Stallone,” a show documenting his life with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with the family, asking, “Whose idea was this?”

Scarlet revealed, “Sophia and Sistine,” as Sophia added, “I think it stems from having Dad and Mom on our podcast… People started coming up to us saying... ‘You guys are really funny together. This is a great idea.’ They were a little hesitant.”

Sly added, “I've done just about everything but not that. And they're not married. We're still around. It's still in the neighborhood. Let's make this the ultimate, the home movie and show the craziness that is our family. Then again, we are not that different than other people, too, when you start to realize everyone has these dynamics.”

Billy brought up how the girls like to have fun at the expense of their dad. Sistine even made a fake pregnancy announcement, revealing it was actually her mom’s idea, to the surprise of Sly. Jennifer said, “It was my idea, then it got a little bit out of control. I didn’t think Sly would really think it was real.”

Sistine explained, “I’ll tell you why he believed it — I thought if I told you on camera you would believe me and not be so mad.”

Sly said, “She teed me up.”



Sistine recalled, “That’s when your face went white.”

Scarlet pointed out, “I have never seen him not talk.”

Jennifer added, “I thought he was going to have a heart attack, that’s why I really stopped it — he was getting so overwhelmed.”

Billy then asked, “When you look at your parents, what do you admire most about your mom?”

Scarlet said, “How kind she is and the heart she has for everyone. She sees the best in every single person.”

Sophia said, “Also, she's the most hard-working. She has her own major company and raised a household including this child. So I don't know how she balances it and still has time to sit home for dinner.”

Stallone teased, “I admire your teeth. They're so white.”

Billy asked Jennifer, “How do you discipline Sly?... Do you give him the cold shoulder when he's being a pain in the neck? Do you lock him in his room? Do you not feed him?”

Flavin insisted, “What I do, I give him a donkey kick.”

She went on, “I give him a good lecture, life lecture. And then he comes back to me and goes... ‘You're right.’ I think I'm right 99% of the time.”

He added, “And I go upstairs and put on my dunce cap and watch morning news.”

Bush asked the daughters, “What do you admire most about your father?”

Scarlet said, “How on-point he is.”

Sistine shared, “I love his ability to light up a room and make everyone feel welcomed and loved. He knows how to make a room smile.”

Sophie said, “Also, I love how protective he is. That man will not let us get away with anything.”

Sly agreed, “That is true.”

Sophia added, “We are protected, he still calls us after dates, going... ‘Are you home yet?’”

Billy wondered, “Has a boyfriend ever kissed one of you in front of your dad?”

Sistine insisted, “That's a death sentence. No, no. You're asking for it then.”

Sophia said, “They sit away from us. It’s like the most awkward thing in the world.”

Sly added, “Like a leper.”