Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin shocked the world when they split after 25 years of marriage and then reconciled. These days they are a united front, and just attended the “Tulsa King” premiere together in NYC.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Stallone about his 25-year marriage and more.

Lindsay asked, “You’ve been married for 25 years… who put the moves on first?”

Sly said, “Moi!” adding, “She was voted most shy so, it’s like, ‘Here comes Dwight the Gangster,’” he joked, referring to his “Tulsa King” character.

Rachel following up with, “What is it she does better than you?” He insisted, “How about everything.”

Gushing over Jennifer, he said, “The only thing I can do is act, but she's incredibly organized. She’s beautiful. She goes to the gym. She raised beautiful children. Everyone likes her. How about everything.”

Jennifer, Sly and their beautiful children are getting ready to put it all out there with their new reality show. Stallone said of the show, “Ours is more freewheeling. It is kind of like, let’s make it up as we go along. I don’t know what I’m going to say and they don’t either so what you see is pretty fresh, pretty unrehearsed."

So what is it he is most proud of when it comes to his family?

Smiling, he said, “Well, they didn’t send me to an early grave. They were just wonderful children. Their mother raised them in a way that is wonderfully not too temperamental… They just didn’t go off on a crazy tangent that sometimes kids that are born into this environment can… even though I do get hammered, trust me. It is like four against one no question about it… but maybe I deserve it… but that’s why I wanted to do this reality show because that’s exactly what it is like and I thought, ‘Why not do it while were still together?’”

First, he is starring in his first series as New York mobster who gets out of prison and is sent west to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in “Tulsa King.”

Rachel told him, “Hard to believe after everything you’ve done, this is your first TV show ever. When you read the script were you like, ‘I’m in?’”

He answered, “There are certain things that you want to do that you hope you can do, like for example I’ve always wanted to do a science fiction type alien [project] that never happened. I wanted to do a horror thing that never happened and most of all I’ve always wanted to play a gangster like my other fellow Italian actors Al something and Robert something,” he joked of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Sly joked, “Now, finally I get to do it at this tender young age.”

The star called it a dream role, explaining, it is “the glorification of these mafia types…it is the ultimate alpha male character. You go I’d like to have a shot at that but I don’t want to repeat the other ones that have been done brilliantly well. I thought maybe this was a little off kilter, a little different way of intimidation which is anti-intimidation… he’s just keeping you off balance all time with his sense of humor.”

Stallone went on, “I’ve always been kind of the class clown. That’s been my specialty. Good at math? No. Good at clowning? Straight As. I said, Finally, I can put it to good use.’”