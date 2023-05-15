Anne Heche Laid to Rest on Mother’s Day

Getty Images

Anne Heche was laid to rest on Mother’s Day, nine months after her tragic death.

The star’s rep told TMZ that Heche’s final resting place is located at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Cathedral Mausoleum among other high-profile stars.

Her rep explained, "She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, [Sunday] on Mother’s Day."

APEX / MEGA

Sources tell the site that Anne’s body was cremated, and her remains are next to Mickey Rooney and across from Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone.

Her plaque reads, “Anne Celeste Heche,” with the description, “Mother, Actress, Writer, Director, Creator, Believer,” and the message, “Live in Love.”

It also features a butterfly engraved in the stone and a photo of the actress flanked by 1969 and 2022.