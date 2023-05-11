Oprah Co-Authors New Book to Help ‘Build the Life You Want’

Oprah Winfrey has been helping people manifest their best selves for years through her various platforms, and now the former talk show host has co-written a new book all about creating happiness in your life.

In “Build the Life You Want,” Oprah and co-author Arthur C. Brooks, a Harvard professor who teaches courses on happiness and leadership, offer readers concrete advice on how to find joy.

According to a press release from publisher Penguin Random House, the book uses information based on decades of studying happiness to show people how to improve their own lives.

Billed as “not another book with unrealistic promises of perfect bliss,” “Build the Life You Want” is a research-based plan that meets people where they are and teaches them how to make happiness a choice.

The book includes information on managing emotions so they no longer control your outlook and behavior, turning difficulties into opportunities, strengthening family ties by managing expectations and building trust, and developing a satisfying approach to work.

