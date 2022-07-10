Oprah Winfrey Mourns Father Vernon: 'We Could Feel Peace Enter the Room'

Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is mourning the loss of her dad — but she wants fans to know the experience was one of love and faith.

Vernon Winfrey, the man she credited with much of her success due to his strong guidance, died after battling cancer on Friday.

He was 89.

In an Instagram post, Oprah wrote of a surprise tribute ceremony she had thrown for Vernon recently, writing, "Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak."

Going on, she confirmed Vernon's passing. "Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing."



Continuing with her uplifting take on the sad news, she wrote, "That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts 🙏🏾."