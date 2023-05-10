Jacklyn Zeman, 'General Hospital' Icon, Dies at 70

Getty Images

Jacklyn Zeman, a beloved staple of the "General Hospital" cast since the '70s, died Wednesday, less than two months after turning 70.

Her surprising death was announced by "General Hospital's" executive producer Frank Valenti, who tweeted, "On behalf of our 'General Hospital' family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

The show's official account posted, "Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."