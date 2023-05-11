Jacklyn Zeman's Daughters Post About Her Sudden Death: 'A Real Angel'

Instagram

"General Hospital" star Jacklyn Zeman died suddenly Wednesday, shocking her many fans.

Now, her daughters Cassidy and Lacey Rose are speaking out about the unexpected loss.

"There are few words that will do justice to the incredible life our mama lived," they wrote in a statement posted on their mom's official Twitter. "Her positive, happy, warm and loving spirit touched all those that were lucky enough to know her, watch her and love her."

"She was a loving mother and grannie, a talented actress, and a fiercely loyal friend - all of which brought joy to her life," they went on. "She gets to continue to create beauty in this work as a real angel now. Her memory and love continues to live on, in and around us."

The girls went on to thank fans for "the outpouring of love and support," which they see as "a true testament to the impact and lasting legacy she made."

They quote Zeman as having told them, "I have lived a wonderful life."

"We are heartbroken," they wrote in closing, "but will keep smiling and continue on to make her proud and honor her memory."

Zeman's surprising death was announced by "General Hospital's" executive producer Frank Valenti, who tweeted, "On behalf of our 'General Hospital' family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

