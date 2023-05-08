Getty Images

New couple alert! Hopper Penn was spotted kissing his “Signs of Love” co-star Zoë Bleu Sidel in Italy.

It’s a match made in heaven for the stars, who both come from famous families. Hopper is the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, while Zoë is the daughter of Rosanna Arquette and John Sidel.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Hopper and Zoë share a kiss, snap selfies, and enjoy a meal while on a date in Rome.

The couple looked casual, with Zoë wearing a black T-shirt with blue sleeves paired with a colorful skirt with faces depicted on it. Hopper wore slacks, a T-shirt, and blue baseball cap.