Sean Penn’s Son Hopper Shares Kiss with Rosanna Arquette’s Daughter Zoë Bleu Sidel
New couple alert! Hopper Penn was spotted kissing his “Signs of Love” co-star Zoë Bleu Sidel in Italy.
It’s a match made in heaven for the stars, who both come from famous families. Hopper is the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, while Zoë is the daughter of Rosanna Arquette and John Sidel.
In photos obtained by Page Six, Hopper and Zoë share a kiss, snap selfies, and enjoy a meal while on a date in Rome.
The couple looked casual, with Zoë wearing a black T-shirt with blue sleeves paired with a colorful skirt with faces depicted on it. Hopper wore slacks, a T-shirt, and blue baseball cap.
The stars also posed for a photo-call for “Signs of Love,” about a young man (Penn) who is struggling to find his way in the world until he meets a deaf woman (Sidel), who gives him hope for his future. The movie also stars Hopper’s sister Dylan Penn and Zoë’s mom Rosanna.