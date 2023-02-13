Robin Wright Explains Recent Sighting with Ex-Husband Sean Penn

Exes Robin Wright and Sean Penn had everyone talking when they were spotted at LAX last month.

The sighting marked the first time they had been seen publicly together in six years.

The trip to LAX came just months after Wright filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet, and less than a year after Penn finalized his divorce from actress Leila George.

Wright explained to E! News, "We were going to an event for our children. We're always gonna be a family, whether we're together or apart, you know, and I think that's beautiful and I wish that for everybody."

She told the outlet that having a friendship with her ex was “a gift,” adding, "We know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life." Wright and Penn share two children: Dylan, 31, and Hopper, 29.

Robin and Sean have both worked with their children on-screen, and Robin has a new movie with Hopper coming out this month called “Devil’s Peak.” E! asked if the whole family will ever appear on the big screen together.

She replied, "Oh, my gosh, wouldn't that be amazing? This is a family unit. We've always been a unit, and I hope that we'll always work together, one of us with the other or three of us or four."