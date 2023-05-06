Prince Harry Upbeat at Coronation — What Family Rift?

Getty Images

Prince Harry was all smiles as he appeared at his father's long-in-the-making coronation, revealing no signs of the tension between himself, King Charles III and his brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex wore a morning suit for the occasion, the same as any other man at the event, since he is no longer a working member of the royals.

Harry, grinning and cheerfully interacting with those he encountered, proudly wore his military service medal; the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, and Platinum Jubilee medals; and his KCVO neck decoration and star.

Harry, 38, was seated in the third row, between his cousin Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra.

Harry made his jocular appearance solo — his wife Meghan Markle stayed home in California with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday.