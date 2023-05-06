King Charles III’s Coronation — Watch the Livestream

Getty Images

King Charles III will be formally crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland at his coronation today.

Watch a livestream here of the two-hour symbolic ceremony presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The historic event marks the 40th coronation to take place at Westminster Abbey.

Welby is expected to deliver a sermon in front of guests like the king’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry, as well First Lady Jill Biden and millions watching around the world.

William will participate in his father’s coronation at times, including the presentation of the robe and stole and the Homage of Royal Blood.

Charles will also take the royal oath and be anointed by Welby, before the Archbishop places St. Edward's Crown on his head.