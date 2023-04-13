Why Prince Harry Won’t Appear on Balcony at King Charles’ Coronation

The first British coronation in 71 years will mark Prince Harry’s first face-to-face with his father King Charles since his scorching memoir “Spare” came out.

While Meghan Markle stays home for son Archie’s 4th birthday, Harry may get the cold shoulder from the royal family.

He will reportedly not be included in the official procession or the legendary balcony shot at Buckingham Palace.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with DailyMail.com’s Charlie Lankston about all things coronation-related!

As for why Harry won’t appear at the balcony, Charlie explained that it’s because he is “no longer a working member of the royal family.”

Aside from Meghan not attending, there will be another notable absence… Sarah Ferguson.

According to DailyMail.com, Charles did not invite his brother Prince Andrew’s ex.

Last month, Billy chatted with Sarah before the invites went out.

When asked if she was attending, she answered, “The invitations haven’t gone out yet, so I don’t know if I’m going to be there because, you know, who wants me around?”

She joked, “I was thinking that I would open a little tearoom, a portable tearoom, at the bottom of the drive.”

The coronation will include performances from Lionel Richie, Bette Midler and Take That.