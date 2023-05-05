Liam Daniel/Netflix

“Queen Charlotte” stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest have been busy promoting their “Bridgerton” prequel series, which tells the love story of Queen Charlotte and King George of England.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to India and Corey about some of the big issues the series tackles, as well as filming those steamy love scenes!

India and Corey had to have “trust” with each other for those passionate scenes. India explained, “Having a firm understanding of our boundaries, and also why the scenes are being done, you know. Nothing in the show is gratuitous. We didn’t ever go into an intimacy scene, going why the hell is this being shot?”

She emphasized, “Everything we did was considered. It was mapped out and choreographed by our intimacy coordinators.”

Corey added, “You feel very protected… It’s very precise, you know, it’s like, ‘Move your hand to the, you know, left three inches, on that beat…’ It’s very, like, mechanical.”

The series brings attention to interracial marriages. India noted, “It brings a segregated society together… That is why ‘Bridgeton’ is so beautiful and colorful and filled with so many different people from, you know, different walks of life, but that doesn't come with its own friction and own problems, which we kind of delve into a little bit more in the show. It feels great to, kind of, give ‘Bridgerton’ its foundations and to answer some of the questions that arose from fans from ‘Bridgeton.’”

The show also focuses on platonic love and how “love breaks down barrier after barrier.”