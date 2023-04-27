‘Queen Charlotte’: India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest on Their Chemistry (Exclusive)

Netflix

A new “Bridgerton” spin-off is coming to Netflix!

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” stars India Amarteifio as a young Queen Charlotte and Corey MyIchreest as a young King George. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the actors separately at the L.A. premiere, where they opened up about working together.

Terri praised their on-screen chemistry, and India said of Corey, “He is such a lovely guy, super talented, super dedicated. We had a great time and I’m so happy for him. I think he’s done such an amazing job… He is his biggest critic. He needs to turn a mirror to himself for him to look at his work because he’s done such a fantastic job.”

Corey opened up about their chemistry test back in 2022, saying, “There is a scene right at the beginning of Episode 1 where George and Charlotte first meet and it’s like an eight-page, 10-page scene, and so we did that. We played around with that in a few different ways, which was actually kind of helpful because those characters are meeting for the first time. Me and India were meeting for the first time as well.”

He went on, “There’s a slightly more problematic scene at the end of Episode 1 and we also did that where it’s slightly less happy-go-lucky and slightly more ‘this might ruin your life’ and just playing around with how both of us understood those moments.”

MyIchreest said, “We worked well before we knew anything about each other and… being friends it helps, and that came pretty naturally, and when you’re doing some, like, really intimate and vulnerable and sometimes, like, really emotionally charged scenes, you know, it’s exposing to be around that, and you’re doing that with each other like for hours a day, so you form a bit of a bond… You trust each other, which was great.”