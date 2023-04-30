Ryan Reynolds on Thrilling Wrexham Promotion & Welcoming Baby No. 4 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Just a week after their Welsh soccer team Wrexham won promotion to the English Football League, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attended an FYC event for their docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” which chronicles their journey after buying the team.

They spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about Wrexham breaking a 15-year curse to win the National League and secure the promotion.

Rob said, “It's the honor of of my lifetime. I mean, just to be welcomed into that community... It's just, I'm speechless.”

Ryan agreed, saying, “Yeah, I I feel the same way. I just think what was leading up to it, the pressure Rob and I felt was for that community and as you know, so many people had kind of all their chips in the center of the table for something like this to happen."

He went on, "I know it's not easy — this is the hardest league in professional football to get out of. Only one goes up automatically, one goes up through playoffs, so it's the pyramid system and the pro promotion relegation system is kind of awful for owners or stewards of a club and it's great for fans. I mean it's what makes it so exciting and riveting, so everything happened the way it happened and I wouldn't change a thing. It was incredible."

So what did Ryan’s wife Blake Lively have to say about buying the team? “We do everything together," Ryan replied. "I mean, so many of the decisions — there's a lot of pats on the back that probably belong to my wife and more so than they do me so, you know, we talked a lot about it.”

Melvin asked, “Did you all ever have a moment throughout this whole process where you thought, 'I don't know if we can pull through, I don't know that we can pull the guys out of this?'"

“One moment,” Rob said, while Ryan admitted, "Weekly."

Ryan continued, "We were discussing this a minute ago, pretty big emotional hangover right now... I mean the way this season ended on the edge of everyone's seat, you know, who knew that you'd have one other team that's also breaking the the record... in all of English football for most points in a season, you know, two of them at the same neck-and-neck. The whole time, it was just incredible — all of it was incredible — but it was hell for our nervous system.”