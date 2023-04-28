‘Harry Potter’ Star Bonnie Wright Expecting First Child

“Harry Potter” actress Bonnie Wright, 32, has a baby on the way!

On Friday, Wright announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

She wrote on Instagram, “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈 It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

The news comes a year after the couple tied the knot in San Juan Capistrano.

At the time, Bonnie told Brides.com, “Our vision was to make it both a celebration of love and community. We wanted it to be intimate [and] people to feel present and relaxed. Visually, we wanted it to express the vibrant colors of California. It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible."

Just days ago, it was revealed that Bonnie’s “Harry Potter” co-star Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke.