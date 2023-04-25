Daniel Radcliffe & GF Erin Darke Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe is a dad!

The “Harry Potter” actor and girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first child together.

His rep confirmed the news to People, after The Daily Mail posted photos of the couple walking with a stroller in NYC.

The news comes about a month after news that broke the couple was expecting.

Darke was spotted sporting a baby bump while out and about with Radcliffe in NYC, and his rep confirmed the pregnancy to Us Weekly shortly after.

The two met 10 years ago shooting "Kill Your Darlings," a film in which they share a brief scene. They have been together ever since.