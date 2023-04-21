Getty Images

Actress Shannen Doherty and her husband Kurt Iswarienko are calling it quits after 11 years of marriage.

Doherty filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to the court papers, obtained by TMZ, Doherty is asking for spousal support, and none to be given to Iswarienko.

Based on the papers, the separation happened in January.

In a statement, Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane said, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

A source close to the couple claimed that the split is very acrimonious, but the divorce may be less complicated since they have no children together.

The two, who wed in October 2011, reportedly had no prenup.

Shannen is currently battling stage 4 breast cancer amid the split.