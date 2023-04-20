“Chicago Med” co-stars Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are parents again!

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they welcomed a baby girl.

Along with a series of photos, Patti wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to our sweet, sweet Lorelai Grace Donnell. She was born April 2nd, and was welcomed so lovingly by her big sister Cecily. We are over the moon, feeling great, and we also nap a lot. Love love love ♥️.”

Patti and Colin are also parents to daughter Cecily, 2.

Colin referenced their first daughter in his own post, writing, “We welcomed Cecily’s (and Petey & Milo’s) younger sister Lorelai Grace into our lives this past week. I’ve got a very full heart and there’ve been a lot of happy tears. The biggest thank you to @pattimurin for these beautiful gifts.”

The pair announced they were expecting in October.

Patti told People magazine, “We’re so excited. We always talked about having a sibling for Cecily but had sort of left it up to, ‘if this happens, it happens.’ And when it happened and I told Colin, his face was shocked.”

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Colin admitted.

Referencing her role as Princess Anna in the Broadway adaptation of “Frozen,” Murin said, “Obviously we would’ve been happy either way, but I was really thrilled that it’s a girl. I have a sister and we are very, very, very close, so I love the idea of the two of them having that bond. Plus, there’s the whole ‘Frozen’ thing, which makes it extra special.”

Colin added, “I really like being a girl dad. I grew up with all boys in my family. I’m one of three boys, and of course would’ve been ecstatic to have a boy, but I don’t know — I think I figured out this girl dad thing by now. So I’m ready to have another girl around the house. I just love it. It’s so, so sweet.”

As for Cecily being a big sister, Patti commented, “She’ll be a great big sister. She’s so good with our two dogs, and as my stomach starts to grow, she’ll have the visual where I think she’ll understand it a bit. She’s at the right age.”

Patti opened up about her pregnancy cravings, saying, “I go back to craving all my childhood food, like Chef Boyardee, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, ice pops — things like that.”

Patti is feeling “exactly the same” as she did when she was pregnant the first time.