Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Prime Video

After 20 Emmys, three Golden Globes, and millions of fans, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is saying farewell after five hit seasons.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein about what to expect for the final season, plus the possibility of any spin-offs or a movie!

Of the final season, Brosnahan teased, “You get to see [Midge and Susie] join forces and become stronger than they’ve ever been… Their journey hasn’t been a linear one. They’ve had great successes and they’ve failed together.”

In the past season, their characters were doing their own thing apart, with Susie expanding her business while Midge worked at the Wolford.

Alex added, “There are opportunities put before both of them, and then it’s up to Midge to either blow that opportunity or make it sing.”

Borstein noted that the show will have a “very satisfying end.”

While Rachel didn’t say too much, she emphasized, “I hope we land the plane and have done justice to these characters and left just enough questions out in the ether that people get to dream about what they do next.”

Would Alex and Rachel ever be down for a spin-off with their two characters?

Alex answered, “I will show up anywhere. If you give me a call, I’ll be there. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

When Borstein suggested they do a Broadway musical, Brosnahan quipped, “You can do that, I’ll stand off to the side. I’ll play someone else.”