On Monday night, Jeremy Renner made a triumphant return to late-night TV.

With the help of a cane, Renner walked on his own onto the stage of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jeremy was greeted with hugs and even showed off some dance moves with the cane as he sat down,

When Kimmel jokingly asked if his snowplow accident was a publicity stunt, Renner quipped, “Absolutely.”

It’s been 99 days since Renner’s body was mangled by his snowplow.

The accident left him with “30, 35, or so” broken bones. He told Jimmy, “We kept discovering them as they were going along ‘cause it went from critical order of, you know, priority of, like, what am I gonna die from or not… It was six weeks later, finding another break and another break and another.”

Ahead of the accident, Jeremy was trying to save his nephew from being killed by the seven-ton snowplow. He recalled, “I tried to jump back on it, stop it from running him over, and then I got eaten up under the tracks.”

He admitted, “That was a very, very bad way to start the year.”

“So many people thought I was dead or I was gonna die," Renner pointed out, "and I'm like, ‘No, man.’ I kept trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it."

He went on, “Everybody's acting like it's an open casket, and you're living through it. Their reaction was what made me think, ‘I really hurt myself, I might not pull out of this.’"

Despite what happened, Jeremy told Jimmy he feels “lucky in a lot of ways.” He added, “You have to think like it’s a giant metal, like, cookie roller, right? It just missed every vertebrae, didn’t hit any organs… My brain didn’t swell, nothing like that… I got very lucky… None of the organs got messed up.”

Jeremy’s family, including his mom, were in the audience last night! He commented, “They have been by my side the entire time.”

Renner’s buddy Paul Rudd even visited him in the hospital. He shared a video message that Paul jokingly sent him via the celebrity message app Cameo.

In the video, Paul told Jeremy to “let the snow melt” next time instead of getting in a fight with the snowplow.

Tonight, Jeremy will take another step back into the spotlight for the Los Angeles premiere of his new Disney+ show “Rennervations.”

In the show, Jeremy renovates and repurposes old vehicles for communities in need. He stressed, “I hope that this demonstrates how easy it is to make a giant difference in other people’s lives.”

Last night, Jeremy demonstrated how laughter might still be the best medicine, sharing a story about his post-surgery recovery.