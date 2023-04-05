Jeremy Renner is opening up to ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer about his horrific New Year’s Day accident.

The “Avengers” star nearly died when he was crushed by a snowplow in Nevada. The snowplow was parked but began rolling toward his nephew, spurring Jeremy to action. He tried to jump back on the vehicle to stop it, and that’s when he was run over.

The interview airs April 6, and in a first-look clip of "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph," Renner opens up about the harrowing ordeal.

"If I was there, on my own, that'd [have] been a horrible way to die. And surely I would've. Surely," Renner says. "But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came."

Getting emotional, he recalls writing a goodbye note to his family.

Jeremy, who is the father of 10-year-old daughter Ava, recalled, "I'm writing down notes in my phone to — last words to my family.”

In a previously released trailer, Sawyer asks, “Do you remember the pain?” Jeremy tells her, “All of it. I was awake through every moment.”

His nephew also tells Diane in the clip, “I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. When I ran up to him, you know, I didn’t think he was alive.”

Jeremy, however, insists, “I’d do it again… because it was going right at my nephew.”

The video also includes the 911 call of Jeremy groaning as the caller says, “He’s been crushed!”

At one point, Sawyer lists his horrifying injuries: “Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, face-eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed — pierced from the rib bone, your liver, which sounds terrifying.”

Jeremy tells her he wondered, “What's my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?”

The “Hawkeye” actor becomes particularly emotional when Diane says, “I heard that you had, in sign language, you said to your family, ‘I'm sorry.’” Getting choked up, the star looks down, answering, “Yeah.”

Cutting to another part of the interview, the 52-year-old insists, “I chose to survive. It’s not going to kill me. No way.”

Does he dream of doing those Marvel stunts again? Jeremy said, “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Sawyer asks if he sees the same face now when he looks in the mirror, and Renner tells her, “Nah, I see a lucky man.”