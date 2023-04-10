Actress Britt Robertson is officially married!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Over the weekend, Britt tied the knot with Paul Floyd.

Along with posting a series of photos from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was.”

For their special day, Britt wore a strapless white gown and veil, while Paul sported a light blue suit and Hawaiian shirt.

Some of the big name guests to attend include Phoebe Tonkin, Shelley Henning, Thomas Dekker and Kristoffer Polaha.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The wedding comes nearly a year after Paul popped the question to Britt on a London rooftop.

Along with posting a video of his proposal, Floyd wrote on Instagram, “Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x.”

When Paul asked Britt to marry him, she responded, “So much so!”

She then kissed him, saying, “I love you so much.”

Britt went public with their relationship early last year. In March, she posted a pic of herself hugging Paul, writing, “👑 of my ❤️.”

Robertson was previously linked to her “A Dog’s Purpose” co-star KJ Apa.

In 2019, they were reportedly spotted packing on the PDA at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party.