Keshia Knight Pulliam Welcomes Baby #2

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on “The Cosby Show,” is a mom again!

Over the weekend, Pulliam announced that she gave birth to her second child, her first with husband Brad James.

On her 44th birthday, she wrote on Instagram, “With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week…”

She also posted a video of Brad and herself in a hospital.

Keshia did not share the name or date of birth of their baby boy.

In December, Keshia broke the news that she was pregnant.

She posted a Boomerang at “Tamron Hall,” writing on Instagram, “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰.”

The post was set to Salt-N-Pepa’s hit song “Push It.”

During her appearance on the daytime talk show, Keshia opened up about why she opted to keep quiet about the pregnancy news at first.

She said, “Not that I've been trying to hide it. But when you've had a miscarriage, when you've gone through his journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is okay. So, we haven't been hiding it. I've been walking, and doing and living life. But in terms of making an announcement, we just haven't done that."

Pulliam said she felt “good,” adding, “I know so many people have gone on this journey with us."

Keshia is also the mother of daughter Ella, 6, with ex-husband Edgerton “Ed” Hartwell.