Keshia Knight Pulliam Expecting Baby #2

“The Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam, 43, has a bun in the oven!

On Thursday, Pulliam announced that she is pregnant with her second child, her first with husband Brad James.

She posted a boomerang at the “Tamron Hall Show,” writing on Instagram, “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰.”

The post was set to Salt-N-Pepa’s hit songs “Push It.”

During her appearance on the daytime talk show, Keshia opened up about why she opted to keep quiet about the pregnancy news at first.

She said, “Not that I've been trying to hide it. But when you've had a miscarriage, when you've gone through his journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is okay. So, we haven't been hiding it. I've been walking, and doing and living life. But in terms of making an announcement, we just haven't done that."

Now that the news is out, Pulliam said she is feeling “good,” adding, “I know so many people have gone on this journey with us."

Keshia is already the mother of daughter Ella, who she reported is “excited to be a big sister.” She revealed, “I was on my belly, and she's going on this journey, too, so she was like, 'Mommy, is the baby going to stay with us this time? Is it going to stay?' And she's so happy that it is and that everything is going well. She's going to be the most amazing big sister ever."

Earlier this year, Keshia opened up about her fertility journey in her documentary “Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility.”

She shared, “Literally the week that I was supposed to start my shots, COVID-19 hit, and I was unable to move forward with my egg retrieval, or just the whole process because as you know you have to do the shots, the hormones and all these different things. But it was literally within two to three days I was supposed to start my medicines."

Keshia’s pregnancy news comes over a year she tied the knot with Brad.