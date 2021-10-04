‘Cosby Show’ Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Marries Brad James

Getty Images

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is opening up about her “magical” wedding to Brad James!

The “Cosby Show” alum, who played Rudy Huxtable on the show, announced on Instagram, “Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!”

Keshia looked stunning in a couture two-piece gown by Brides by Nona, as they said their “I dos” in front of friends and family.

Pulliam explained it wasn’t the destination wedding they had been hoping for, sharing, “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”

She went on, “Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest ‘present’ that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤️ #TheJamesBond.”

James also shared the news, writing, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step...”



He added, “I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more... I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary. #TheJamesBond.”

Keshia and James reportedly started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.”