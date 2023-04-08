Rumer Willis on Expecting a Baby: Bruce Willis & Demi Moore 'So Excited'

Getty Images

Rumer Willis is the first of her siblings to become a parent — and her own mom and dad, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, couldn't be happier about the impending arrival!

People magazine reports the actress, 34, tells them her mom and dad are "so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point."

Bruce, 68, and Demi, 60, were married from 1987-2009. Though Bruce, who is battling frontotemporal dementia, has moved on with second wife Emma Heming, Bruce and Demi are extremely friendly exes.

Rumer calls her pregnancy "humbling," admitting, "I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier than physically than most of my friends."

"Also," she tells the outlet, "because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."