Bruce Willis Celebrated by Family in 68th-Birthday Video

Bruce Willis, battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD), was seen Sunday in a festive family video on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

Ex-wife Demi Moore posted the video on Twitter, wishing Bruce a happy birthday and writing, "So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family."

She also told fans, "Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them."

Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them. pic.twitter.com/vcb50QP9hr — Demi Moore (@justdemi) March 20, 2023

The action star's entire extended family sings him a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday" in the short clip, with Bruce joining in.

After Bruce blows out his candles, they all spontaneously erupt into a few shouts of "hip-hip hooray!"

The joyous video is the first time Willis' family has posted images of him since his FTD diagnosis.

In February, Bruce's wife Emma Heming released a statement, saying, “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

The letter continued, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”