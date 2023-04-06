Getty Images

Tom Schwartz got candid about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss during his latest sit-down with Andy Cohen for “Watch What Happens Live.”

Sandoval and Leviss’ cheating scandal eventually led to Tom’s breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, and caused some serious drama within the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

Schwartz claimed, "Tom was having, like, a midlife crisis," before revealing, "I learned in August, in late August, about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly." He later insisted "there was a lot of gray area there" in terms of Sandoval and Leviss’ cheating.

He added, "From my point of view, it became, like, an emotional affair — which is still inappropriate."

Andy pointed out that during the reunion, Tom said he found out about the cheating earlier this year.

Schwartz clarified, "In January, Tom came to me… and he told me that he was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted."

He said at that point it was an “open secret” and Sandoval got “brazen” about it, telling Schwartz it was a “release for him.”

Schwartz also confirmed there was a boys’ trip where Sandoval “smuggled” Leviss with him.

Why didn’t Schwartz tell Ariana? He claims he was "being fed a narrative that [Tom] has broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times — many, many times. And he's not happy, they're not healthy, they're not intimate, blah blah blah."

He added, "He did a good job of placating me... And he told me he has a game plan, he's gonna do the right thing — and then he just kind of continued to keep procrastinating."

When asked if he’s upset with Raquel, Tom said, "I'm more upset with Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness. And he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake."

He claims Sandoval “became obsessed” with Leviss and that she was “his heroin.”

“He's addicted,” Schwartz said. “It's an infatuation of all infatuations. Raquel is Tom's heroin... Man, he got lost in the sauce."

Cohen asked, "Is he still lost in the sauce?" Schwartz told him, "I think he is."

Fellow guest John Owen Lowe, son of Rob Lowe, asked if Schwartz felt he was too complacent in the matter.

He said, "Yes… by necessity, though. I was going through some real-life, high-stakes stuff. I was in the middle of a divorce, I was going bankrupt, my dad almost died, my brother got cancer… I'm not morally bankrupt, I was consumed in my own little world. And maybe I should have been more proactive about it. In my defense, I did tell Tom exactly what he needed to do. He agreed, and then he didn't do it."

As for the fallout surrounding the affair, Schwartz said Tom is "in shock… he's like a shell of himself. He's not realizing the impact this has on other ventures — his business, his band, first and foremost Ariana... It's bad, man."

Looking back at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping, Schwartz said it was “very loud, very enraged.”

"I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life. Ariana had a fire in her. I mean, she eviscerated those two. I didn't know she had it in her. I've never seen anything like it in my life. Tom [got more heat], for sure. Raquel took some blows, but, yeah, Tom got just eviscerated."

He added, "I'm not trying to evoke any sympathy for Tom, he knows what he did was disgusting. He knows he could not have handled that affair any worse."

Schwartz also had a message for Sandoval, saying, "Tom, I know the whole world hates you, but I'm not gonna abandon you, old buddy. I'm not gonna abandon you."

He also told fans watching, "[Tom] knows he's a monster for what he did. If you see him, give him a hug. Maybe he doesn't deserve it, but give him a hug. He's down bad."

Meanwhile, "Extra" spoke with Andy earlier this week about the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion.

Cohen teased, “There’s emotion on every level… It’s a reckoning. I think people want to see a reckoning… I think people want to see people confronted about their behavior.”

Andy noted that the audience will “get what they want.”