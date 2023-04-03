Getty Images

Andy Cohen is revealing new details about the upcoming Season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion!

The reunion will center on Tom Sandoval’s split with Ariana Madix after he cheated with Raquel Leviss. During his “SiriusXM Radio Andy” broadcast, Cohen called the taping “jaw-dropping,” and insisted he’s not “over-hyping this.”

Andy also revealed that he spoke with the cast members individually, explaining, “I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” saying he then re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group.”

Cohen said, “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about, things I had noticed, so I got to do that. So that’s how we started, and then we brought them to the filming group.”

Andy said when Tom and Raquel are forced to face their castmates, it is a “real reckoning.”

He said, "If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they've done in what I would say an aggressive manner — a confrontational manner — you will get it."

Cohen said there is a chance fans could see even more of the reunion down the road.

"I think that Peacock is going to release extended versions," he said. "I think you are going to get extras on Peacock, and let me tell you, there's a lot of reckoning to get."