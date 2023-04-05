Getty Images

“Orange Is the New Black” star Lea DeLaria let slip that she is secretly married!

During an interview with Page Six at the Miscast23 gala on Monday, Lea accidentally spilled the beans that she had married Dalia.

DeLaria, 64, referred to Gladstone as her “wife.” When asked about their marriage date, she responded, “Aaaaah…” for a few seconds before saying, “No comment.”

When the outlet joked that DeLaria can’t say “no comment” after dropping the word “wife,” she quipped, “Yeah, we can if we want to!”

Lea explained why she didn’t want to comment further, saying, “I’m just an old-school queer. I don’t think everyone has to know my business.”

Lea and Dalia have been dating since at least the summer of 2021. Lea posted her first pic with Dalia in July that year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This is DeLaria’s first marriage.

Years ago, Lea was set to marry then-fiancée Chelsea Fairless, but they called it off days before.