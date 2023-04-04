Andy Cohen Promises a ‘Reckoning’ at ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Splash News

On Tuesday, Andy Cohen attended Variety’s 2023 Power of Women New York event, where he was set to honor friend Kelly Ripa.

“Extra” spoke with Cohen about their nearly 20-year friendship, as well as the highly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

Showing his notes, Cohen said, “I wrote this little daddy last night. I hope it lands… She’s so deserving and she’s a force of power.”

Andy also showed his excitement about Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos taking over as her co-host. He said, “I think it’s going to be really great… I think they could have saved themselves a lot of shpilkes if they did it 10 years ago.”

As for the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Cohen teased, “There’s emotion on every level… It’s a reckoning. I think people want to see a reckoning… I think people want to see people confronted about their behavior.”

Andy noted that the audience will “get what they want.”

When asked if security had to get involved, Cohen commented, “There are a lot of conversations. You gotta wait and see.”